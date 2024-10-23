JUST ANNOUNCED: Dave Chappelle x Killer Mike LIVE and Toni & Tony has tickets!





Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike just announced their joint tour together, which makes a stop at The Fox Theatre on November 17!

Tickets will go on-sale Friday at 12pm.

Listen to Toni & Tony in the Mornings (6a - 10a) for your first chances to win tickets before you can buy them!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/24/2024 - 10/25/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Dave Chappelle x Killer Mike LIVE at The Fox Theatre on November 17, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $170.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

