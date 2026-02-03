JUST ANNOUNCED! Ari Lennox Vacancy Tour.

Ari Lennox

Just Announced! Ari Lennox’s Vacancy Tour at the Fox Theatre on May 5, 2026. Listen all week, to Toni and Tony for a chance to win tickets before they go on sale Friday at 10 AM on FoxTheatre.org.

Ari Lennox is soul in its purest form: Fearless, radiant, and unapologetically hers. Hailing from Washington, D.C., she burst onto the scene with her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby, a modern classic that gave the world platinum-certified anthems like “Shea Butter Baby” and “BMO,” along with gold-certified staples “Whipped Cream” and “Up Late.” The project earned her GRAMMY, Soul Train, and NAACP nominations, cementing her as one of R&B’s most essential voices.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/03/2026 - 02/06/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Ari Lennox’s Vacancy Tour at the Fox Theatre on May 5, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

