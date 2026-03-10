Join Us for Our 5th Annual Easter Dinner Giveaway

Easter Dinner Giveaway

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck are back to give you some much needed relief this Easter. TJoin Toni and Tony in The Morning will be broadcasting LIVE from 6am - 10am on April 1st. Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck will be joining us to give away 500 $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards to the first 500 families, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Important Information:

When: April 1, 6a-10a (or until gift cards run out)

April 1, 6a-10a (or until gift cards run out) Location: We will announce location on March 30 on Toni & Tony in The Morning

One Honey Baked Ham gift card per family.

We will announce on-air when the gift cards have all been claimed.

The line will not begin until 5:30am on April 1. Please do not arrive or attempt to form a line prior to 5:30am.

Brought To You By: Amy Witherite Contact Our Lawyers | Witherite Law Group

Special Thank You To:

