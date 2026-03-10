Join Us for Our 5th Annual Easter Dinner Giveaway

Easter Dinner Giveaway

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck are back to give you some much needed relief this Easter. TJoin Toni and Tony in The Morning will be broadcasting LIVE from 6am - 10am on April 1st. Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck will be joining us to give away 500 $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards to the first 500 families, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Important Information:

  • When: April 1, 6a-10a (or until gift cards run out)
  • Location: We will announce location on March 30 on Toni & Tony in The Morning
  • One Honey Baked Ham gift card per family.
  • We will announce on-air when the gift cards have all been claimed.
  • The line will not begin until 5:30am on April 1. Please do not arrive or attempt to form a line prior to 5:30am.

Brought To You By:

Amy Witherite

WitheriteLaw

Contact Our Lawyers | Witherite Law Group

Special Thank You To:

WitheriteLaw

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500