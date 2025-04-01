Join us for our 4th Annual Easter Dinner Giveaway

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck are back with our 4th annual Easter Dinner Giveaway!

Join Toni and Tony in The Morning along Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck on April 17th from 6a - 10am (or until gone). This year, we’re going drive-thru style and giving away one Honey Baked Ham and two sides per car. Listen on April 15th for the location.

Important Information:

When: April 17, 6a-10a (or until meals run out)

One Honey Baked Ham and two sides per car

We will announce on-air when meals are all gone

The line will not begin until 5:30am on April 17. Please do not arrive or attempt to form a line prior to 5:30am.

Special Thank You To:

