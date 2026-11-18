ONE JOYOUS NIGHT

Join us on December 19, at Trilith Live for KISS 104.1 Presents One Joyous Night; an evening of inspirational music from 4x Grammy award winner, Hezekiah Walker and Friends!

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available and feature up close seating, a meet & greet with Hezekiah Walker.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, pastor, songwriter, and choir leader Hezekiah Walker is one of the most influential voices in contemporary gospel music. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Walker has spent decades inspiring audiences around the world through his powerful ministry and uplifting music. He is the founder and senior pastor of Love Fellowship Tabernacle and is widely recognized for blending traditional gospel with contemporary sounds that resonate across generations.

Over his celebrated career, Walker has released numerous acclaimed albums and earned multiple Grammy, Stellar, and Dove Awards. His signature songs, including “Every Praise,” “I Need You to Survive,” “Souled Out,” and”Wonderful Is Your Name," have become gospel classics and are sung in churches worldwide. His groundbreaking recordings such as Live in Atlanta at Morehouse College and Love Is Live! helped redefine modern gospel music and solidified his place among the genre’s most beloved artists.

Known affectionately as “The Hip Hop Pastor,” Walker’s dynamic worship style, inspiring message, and ability to connect with diverse audiences have made him a respected leader in both music and ministry. His passion for faith, community, and excellence continues to impact millions, making him one of gospel music’s most enduring and celebrated figures.

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