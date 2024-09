More Than Pink Walk 2024

This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, imagine a world without breast cancer. When we come together for the Susan G. Komen (Georgia’s) MORE THAN PINK Walk, we get one step closer to a future where no one will hear the words, “You have breast cancer.” Ending breast cancer needs compassion, research and care. Ending breast cancer needs all of us.

Join us on Saturday, October 26 for Georgia’s Komen’s MORE THAN PINK Walk!

For more information visit komen.org.