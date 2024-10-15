Join Team Monie Love for the 2024 Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk

Team Monie Love Komen Walk

Our own Grammy nominated Monie Love is joining the fight against breast cancer. Join Team Monie Love during the 2024 Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk at Lenox Square on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Donate or register to walk alongside Monie Love here.

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2024 Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk at Lenox Square on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk is Susan G. Komen’s annual fundraising event honoring breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family. The event will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, research, and patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease. Participants can expect to enjoy a fun morning with lots of activities including food, music, local partners, photo opportunities, and more!

Register and get all the info!

6:30 a.m. | Event Site Opens

7:45 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

8:15 a.m. | Walk Begins

9:00 a.m. | Post Walk Celebration

Why We Walk

We’re committed to finding the cures.

Imagine the impact we can make towards ending breast cancer when we come together as ONE to fund research, increase access to care, support our community, and commit to action.

Together, ONE more action by each of us can support Komen’s comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. Advocating for patients, driving research breakthroughs, improving access to high-quality care, offering direct patient support and empowering people with trustworthy information.

That’s the power of ONE.

©2022 Cox Media Group