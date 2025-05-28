It’s Summer so you know what that means? Time for some Fast Cash!

Summer Fast Cash 2025

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck are giving you a chance to win $1000 each Monday starting June 2 through June 23, 2025.

It’s SUMMER FAST CASH on KISS 104.1!

Listen to Toni & Toni in The Morning from 6a-10a each Monday from June 2 through June 23.

When you hear the cue, call (404) 741-0104.

The 14th caller wins $1000 from KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/2/25–6/23/25. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, listen to KISS 104.1 each Monday for cue to call, call 404-741-0104, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss1041fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

