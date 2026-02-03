LOV: It's All LOV

The It’s All L.O.V. Gala returns as our flagship fundraising event — a night where generosity becomes measurable change. Last year’s gala reached full capacity and sold out weeks in advance, enabling Lifting Our Voices to expand meal distribution programs, launch new community initiatives, and directly support vulnerable families across the region.

Join us, Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at the historic Southern Exchange in downtown Atlanta. RSVP Here!

Over the past four years, LOV has:

Mobilized over 15,000 volunteers

Distributed more than 125,000 meals

Provided 17,000+ essential items to individuals and families in need

Registered 2,000+ voters through our civic engagement initiative, LOV Votes

Lifting Our Voices, Inc. (LOV) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in May of 2020 with a goal of combatting social and economic issues exacerbated by the pandemic. LOV is focused on meeting members of the community where they are.

