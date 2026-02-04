Honor a school staff workers with a chance to win $1,000!

Terrific School Worker 2025

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck are honoring one school official each Tuesday beginning February 17 through May 26, 2026! If you know a school staff worker (i.e. teacher, principal, cafeteria worker, janitor, coach, bus driver, etc.) that goes above and beyond every day, nominate them by telling us why they deserve to be featured on Toni & Tony in The Morning for Terrific School Worker and they could win $1,000 from Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck!

Enter below and include the following information:

Your contact information

Name of the Nominee School Worker you are nominating

Name of the school where the Nominee works (“School”)

The school must be located in the Atlanta Metro Area (Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton counties); any private or public elementary, middle, or high school in the Atlanta Metro Area is eligible.

How this Nominee goes above and beyond to benefit his or her students and why the Nominee deserves to be a winner for “Terrific School Worker.”

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/9/26–5/13/26. Open to legal res. of GA; 18+. To nominate a school worker: submit entry form and essay at kiss1041fm.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss104fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group