Help Us Help Military Veterans In Need!

Inflation has only gotten worse causing many families to choose between bills or food, and military veterans and their families are no exception to hard times. So, KISS 104.1 and Montlick Injury Attorneys have teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project to help 10 veteran families in need, to make sure their Christmas isn’t as hard as their year has been.

You can help as well by purchasing an item(s) off of a family’s wish list. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to kisswish@kiss1041fm.com.





Thanks to Montlick Injury Attorneys, Six Flags Over Georgia, Wounded Warrior Project, and Publix for making this all possible.





Franklin Family:

Branch Of Service: Army

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3W1FYWIII64IO

Their Story:

Hello, My name is SGT Derrick C Franklin, I am a Wounded Warrior Military Veteran, I did 2 tours downrange. I served for 16.5yrs until I was Medically Retired out after being involved in a indirect blast on my last tour in Afghanistan, which turned my life as I knew it, upside down...I suffered a Brain Injury that caused a Brian bleed leading to me having a couple of strokes and after having Brain Surgery leaving me with what is known today as (CTE) Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy where one side of my Brain is basically a blackhole. I was bed ridden for 8 months, my wife reminded me if she could take care of a very sick baby and be there for me for Support than I had no choice but to stand on my Faith in God and know that I can do all things through Christ Jesus whom Strengthens Me...For that I Love and Thank my wife for believing in me when I didn’t believe in anymore....I truly Thank God, My Wife & Family for always giving me their Love & Support, without my Family I would have given up! But GOD🙏🏽🙏🏽

Sutton Family:

Branch Of Service: Navy

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/RXUU3BLDZNNG

Their Story:

My name is Brandon, and I am currently a full-time student navigating the next chapter of my life after serving in the military. A bit about my background: I am a proud United States Navy veteran who completed numerous deployments and successfully executed military operations in hazardous environments. Unfortunately, my service was cut short in 2017 when I was medically retired due to injuries sustained while on duty.

Returning home brought significant challenges. I faced life-altering battles, including a divorce that deeply affected my two older children, Niah (now 12) and Brandon Jr. (now 7). Despite the hardships, a brighter chapter began when I met my current wife, Glenna, in 2018. We married on January 1, 2020, and our family grew with the births of our son Bryson (4) and our daughter Serenity (2).

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought more unexpected changes. At the time, I was working at a VA hospital in close proximity to the virus, which raised serious concerns as my wife was pregnant with our youngest. Prioritizing my family’s safety, I made the difficult decision to resign from my position.

Today, I balance being a full-time student with my role as a stay-at-home dad, caring for our children while continuing to navigate life after the military. Each challenge has shaped my journey, and I remain committed to building a meaningful future for myself and my family.

Saunders Family:

Branch Of Service: Marine Corps

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2VSTH7E94UBKZ

Their Story:

I served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005-2006 where I suffered a combat related disabilities while serving as a Mortuary Affairs Specialist in Taqqadum, Iraq. While in Iraq, I was responsible for the search, recover, and processing of all dead bodies in Taqqadum area. I served my country proudly and honorably. Awaiting final approval for my retirement and combat disability pay which should hopefully be soon.

Frazier Family:

Branch Of Service: Navy

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/11N3D7JL1SQAP

Their Story:

I’m a disabled veteran served for 14 years. I pre-commission the USS Ronald Reagan out of New Port News, Virginia and have been stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, North Island California, Millington Tennessee, and Sasebo Japan.

I’m also a mother of 3 children a 2yr old boy,4 yr old girl, a 10 yr old boy and two fur babies which are my emotional support animals.

We have been displaced out of our home since July because my home insurance denied my claim to repair the damage which made our home uninhabitable. After living in a hotel for two months, my family members of five took us into their two-bedroom apartment in September. Hopefully before Christmas we will find us a home to call our own.

Daniel Family:

Branch Of Service: Army

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/11PWMSMKER71S

Their Story:

I am veteran who have been fighting to get my benefits for over 6 years now. I went into the army and later find out I had scoliosis. I had a decent job but I was terminated due to accusations which I am fighting that decision as well to get my job back.

Tobias Family:

Branch Of Service: Marine Corps

Registry Page:https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/36RGO522O54MI

Their Story:

My husband and I are both Marine Corps Veterans. We met at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton in January 2004. Secquone was in crash fire rescue, and I, Brysha, was in Air Traffic Control. We often joke that when I made a mistake, he would come running to the rescue. We were married on the Marine Corps birthday, November 10, 2009. Though we are no longer serving our nation, we still have a heart for service and actively serve in our church and community. Secquone is the safety director at our church, and I am a grade school discipleship assistant. Together, we have five children, with our youngest two, Cadence and Elijah, still living at home. Cadence is a high school senior who loves cheerleading, art, and is exploring the idea of starting a nail business. Elijah is in 7th grade and enjoys STEM projects, basketball, football, track, and being outdoors.

Our family faced a significant challenge when our home flooded during Hurricane Helene. Elijah’s 13th birthday was spent clearing water from the basement. With Christmas just weeks away, the past few weeks have been spent at sporting events for our children, working and repairing our home.

Gilmer Family:

Branch Of Service: Army

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2UYATEMVRVWSB

Their Story:

My husband has PTSD and did just recently a year in inpatient treatment. He came home relapsed drinking did good for sometime then stop therapy. My husband left me and my kids on October 9. I have no money. I don’t make enough to pay for everything. Right now, I’m waiting to try to get help with some type of child support but I’m worried that that won’t come in time. Finances are tight. I work full-time. I go to school online to become a dental hygienist. I have three kids two boys and one girl. My husband served as a combat medic he was a really good man. Me and my whole family have been praying that he comes home and gets help again.

Cooper Family:

Branch Of Service: Army

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2DG1K6CWCY6JO

Their Story:

After high school I was accepted and attended North Georgia College and State University in the ROTC program. I fell in love with the lifestyle and decided to join the Georgia Army National Guard. My first unit was an airborne long range surveillance out of Fort Gillem. I joined in 2003 and left for basic training in January 2004 by December 2005 I received orders for Iraq. I was 18 years old. Unfortunately, during this deployment our unit lost 8 men in a week and it was life changing. After this deployment I decided that all I wanted to do was become a Sniper. When I came home that deployment I had a difficult tome transitioning back to civilian life. I was out of shape and depressed. I decided to change it and I started doing triathlons. I ran the Army ten miler in Washington, DC in 2005. In January 2008 I was enrolled for Sniper school out of Arkansas. I graduated 15 out of 30. In October my battalion put me in the International Sniper Competition. My team placed 11th overall and 9 in the service class. In 2009 I received orders for Afghanistan. I was in Ranger school and during the land navigation portion I injured my right knee and had to withdraw. I ended up deploying to Afghanistan and was assigned as a quick reaction force team assigned to 19th special forces group then with 20th SFG. While with them I made good friends and one of the medics. He sparked my interest in medicine. The deployment was over in 2010 and my contract in the military was over. I then enrolled in EMT school through Georgia Piedmont Technical College. I started working on the ambulance and at the Emergency Room at Newton Medical Center as a patient care tech. I met my wife, Kristen in December 2010. We got married September 15, 2012. We are blessed and have two amazing children. Noah is 9 years old and Natalie is 7 years old. I earned my Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice. As our life was evolving i decided i needed a career that had a better schedule. I was approached and offered a job as a police officer. I was able to keep my medical certifications. I have been employed since 2012 with The Covington Police Department. I have served as the SWAT team medic and Sniper. I competed in the International Sniper Competition and represented the Covington Police Department for four years. Unfortunately, in September 2018 I was shot between the eyes while responding to a police call. I suffered 3 strokes, seizure, TBI, paralyzed vocal cord, paralyzed left arm, dead in right ear, drop foot, knee weakness, cognitive deficits, extreme fatigue, depression, and a damaged right optic nerve. I am now retired from policing, 80% disable from the service and an deemed unemployable. The never give up mentality from the service was instrumental in my recovery. My faith, family and the community are the reasons I continue to fight and refuse to never give up.

Flournoy Family:

Branch Of Service: Marine Corps

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/1H31ZC7I67IF1

Story:

We are a family of five, but my oldest just joined the Air Force so he is now gone. It’s my husband and I with our 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter both are homeschooled. During hurricane Helene, a big tree damaged our roof and two of the rooms of the house and call significant water damage so we just had to put money into replacing the whole roof and repairing the rooms. So essentially all of our extra funds are going into the house. My husband and I are U.S Marines. We both deployed overseas twice each.

McCoy-Gaines Family:

Branch Of Service: Army

Registry Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/28HZFNIT7QMO3

Their Story:

I am currently an unemployable 100% permanent and total disabled veteran. I am a mom of 8 kids ages 2-29. I have wonderful kids that get good grades in school and don’t get into any trouble. Currently things are paycheck to paycheck to keep things on. I was a medic in the Army and I served 7years and 7 1/2 months before becoming medically retired due to PTSD/Major Depression and a couple other issues.

