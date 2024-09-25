Helene updates: Metro Atlanta under tropical storm watch; several schools announce closures

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools, Gwinnett County, and Fulton County schools are among several metro schools that have announced closures and digital learning days ahead of Hurricane Helene’s arrival.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards is forecasting Hurricane Helene to move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Expect heavy rain, strong winds as high as 50 miles per hour, and possible wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. Brief, spin up tornados along and east of the track of Helene are possible.

All of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is under a Flood Watch until Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service is warning that rivers, creeks and other flood-prone locations may see flooding. They are forecasting between four and eight inches of rain.

Here is what U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency says you should do before, during and after flooding if it occurs.

PREPARE FOR FLOODING

Know the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning. A watch means flooding is possible. A warning means flooding is occurring or will occur soon.

Be prepared if flooding is imminent. Pack a bag with important items in case you need to evacuate. Don’t forget to include needed medications.

Have multiple ways to get alerts.

WHEN FLOODING OCCURS

If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground.

Do not walk through moving water.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water

AFTER FLOODING

Listen for news reports to learn whether the community’s water supply is safe to drink.

Avoid floodwaters; water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.

Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Roads may have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.

Return home only when authorities indicate it is safe.

Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday in anticipation of the storm. President Joe Biden approved a “major disaster declaration” for FEMA to assist Georgia. The Georgia Emergency Management Association is encouraging everyone to have a plan and stay up to date through official weather updates.







