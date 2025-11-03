Girls Love Karaoke is a vibe and Monie Love has your chance to win!

Girls Love Karaoke Live

Girls Love Karaoke started as a private celebration of R&B, hip-hop, and the pure joy of singing your heart out among friends. What began as an intimate vibe quickly caught the attention of A-list celebrities, with unforgettable appearances from icons like Rihanna, Cardi B, and more.

Now, we’ve turned it all the way up with Girls Love Karaoke Live, a high energy experience open to everyone who loves great music, good vibes, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re rocking the mic, vibing with the crowd, or diving into spontaneous singalongs and games, GLK Live is where the city comes alive.

Listen to Monie Love for a chance to experience Girls Love Karaoke Live on December 7, at Buckhead Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

