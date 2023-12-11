Frank Ski's Daddy Daughter Day at The Nutcracker

This week, Frank Ski is giving Dads a special day to enjoy with their daughters. All week, listen for the cue to call for a chance to win two tickets to see the Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker on December 17, 2023 at 2pm at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, plus The Nutcracker merchandise. Tickets are on sale at AtlantaBallet.com





The Carlos Family in Honor of Thalia N. Carlos presents The Nutcracker December 8 – 26, 2023 Choreography by Yuri Possokhov

Enter the magical world of The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this December. Atlanta Ballet’s larger-than-life production is a winter wonderland where falling snowflakes, twirling flowers and spinning stars guide Marie and her Nutcracker Prince through a dream-like world of delights – amplified by traditional stage magic and state-of-the-art technology.

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is aglow with holiday cheer! Enjoy hot cocoa, holiday cocktails, sweet treats, and a shopping experience in our festive lobby before settling into your seats to escape into the world of The Nutcracker.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on December 17, 2023 at 2pm, one (1) The Nutcracker merch bag (Minimum approx. retail value: $182.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

