Final chance win tickets to see Nelly, Eve, Ja Rule and more!

Nelly

Get ready to turn up the heat at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, Sep 12 with Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy & Jermaine Dupri! Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com

Listen all week to Toni and Tony in The Morning for a chance to win!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/24/2025 - 3/28/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Two tickets to WHERE THE PARTY AT TOUR! at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, September 12, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

