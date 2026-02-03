In February, we honor Black History!

Black History Month 2026

The roots of Black History Month can be traced back to black historian and journalist Carter G. Woodson who helped found Negro History Week in 1926. The event coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass during the second week of February.

Honoring the contributions of black Americans expanded from black communities in the 1950s and 1960s to schools and city halls across the country, as teachers and mayors took part too. The celebration was expanded to the entire month of February in 1976.

Black History Month 2026 Events

6th Annual Black History Parade

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Start Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Eva Davis Way, Atlanta, GA 30317

The 6th Annual Black History Parade, hosted by the East Lake YMCA and Drew Charter School. This year, we are proudly celebrating 25 years of Black Excellence in East Lake, honoring both the rich cultural legacy of our community and the enduring impact of the East Lake.

Heroes in the Making: Figure Exhibit and Workshop

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Start Time: 12 pm to 2 pm

Location: Outdoor Activity Center

Step into a world of inspiration and imagination and experience our doll and action figure exhibit curated by our very own Evonne Blythers and Darryl Haddock.

Atlanta Black History 365 & Civil Rights Experience Tour

Date: Multiple dates

Start Time: Multiple times

Location: Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Date: February 11 - 15, 2026

Start Time: Various

Location: Fox Theater

Experience three premieres that will delight and surprise you: Jamar Roberts’ Song of the Anchorite, Fredrick Earl Mosley’s Embrace, and Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye. The season also features treasures from the company’s repertory—including a new production of Judith Jamison’s moving duet A Case of You, Ronald K. Brown’s pulse-pounding Grace, and Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, the ultimate anthem to resilience and joy that has moved and uplifted fans for decades.

