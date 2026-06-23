Enter for your chance to win tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Hip-hop

KSCS Doug E. Fresh

Enter below for a chance to win two table seats to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Classic Hip-Hop at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on August 1, 2026!

Featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and Kwame.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/2026 5:00am ET – 07/26/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win tickets to Summer Walker!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/27/26, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Two (2) table seats to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Classic Hip-Hop at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on August 1, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00, based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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