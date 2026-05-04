Chris Brown & Usher

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8!

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/2026 5:00am ET – 10/19/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win tickets to Chris Brown & Usher!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 10/20/26, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00, based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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