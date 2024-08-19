Enter for your chance to win FOUR great tickets to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Enter below for your chance to win four great tickets to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. It’s happening February 14-17 AT State Farm Arena and February 21-23 at Gas South Arena.

Tickets will go on sale August 27 AT RINGLING.COM.

Get ready to have the most amazing time at The Greatest Show On Earth®! The all-new Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is for everyone, from kids to grown-ups. It’s not just a show—it’s an invitation to a world of thrilling fun with incredible acrobats and performers from around the globe.

Picture the “ultimate playground”—a state-of-the-art, 360-degree environment—with trapeze swings soaring through the air, jaw-dropping somersaults off teeter-totters, extreme BMX riders defying gravity on huge ramps, and a merry-go-round stage spinning with excitement. Every seat is a great seat, and the action is everywhere.

Look up to the sky and catch Skyler flying across the arena as the human rocket.

Hop on a wild ride with world-record-holder, Wesley, and his 5 unicycles. Witness thrilling, never-before-seen acts on the trapeze and highwire—setting the stage

for the rest of the nonstop, high energy and laugh-out-loud excitement.

It doesn’t get any bigger or better than this! We’re counting the sleeps until we welcome you to The Greatest Show On Earth®! Buy tickets now and look forward to making forever memories.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/19/2024 5:00am ET – 9/8/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR great tickets to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 9/9/24, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: four (4) of tickets to Four (4) tickets to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. It’s happening February 14-17 AT State Farm Arena and February 21-23 at Gas South Arena (exact date and location TBD). (ARV: Minimum of $150.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

