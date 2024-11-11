Enter to Win a Stone Mountain Park Christmas!

- The holiday season is here and you don’t want to miss Stone Mountain Park Christmas, weekends and school holidays, November 9 through January 5. Embark on the All-New Magical Flight to the North Pole! This completely new and totally immersive experience will transport you through the shimmering waves of the Northern Lights to Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole. Board the Enchanted Sleigh Ride (also known as Skyride) and take an incredible journey to the North Pole. Visit Mission Control and access Santa’s List Vault, where you’ll discover if you’re on the Naughty or Nice list! See the World’s Largest Christmas Light Show! Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season during this 20-minute show, featuring holiday songs, unique video, immersive lighting, and special effects!

Tickets are available to buy at StoneMountainPark.com!

Prize includes:

Three (3) day, two (2) night stay a hotel at Stone Mountain Park

Four (4) Stone Mountain Park Christmas









1NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/2024 5:00am ET – 11/24/2022 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+ . To enter visit the Contests page at KISS104fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the Stone Mountain Christmas link and complete all of the required information. On or about November 25, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive: Three (3) day, two (2) night stay a hotel at Stone Mountain Park, four (4) Stone Mountain Park Christmas. Subject to restrictions (ARV: $506.00; subject to change based on hotel prices). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

