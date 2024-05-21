Enter to Win: Braves’ Greek Alumni Day specialty ticket package

Braves Logo

Enter below for your chance to win FOUR tickets to the Braves game on June 2 at Truist Park!

The Greek Alumni Day specialty ticket package celebrates the National Panhellenic – Divine 9 Fraternities and Sororities. This year’s ticket package includes access to a pregame reception at the Omni Hotel presented by Jim Beam and a Braves vs. Oakland Athletics game ticket.

$4 of every ticket package sold will go back to the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Cobb County. Tickets are limited, so make plans to secure your seats today! Get all the info here.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/21/2024 4:00pm - 5/29/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Braves’ Greek Alumni Day specialty ticket package” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about May 30, 2024, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) Greek Alumni Day specialty ticket packages which include access to a pregame reception at the Omni Hotel, a Braves vs. Oakland Athletics game ticket on June, 2024 at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $172.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group