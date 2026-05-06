Enter to win The ASE VIP Package to see Jill Scott

Jill Scott at Fox Theatre July 10 & 11

We’re giving a Jill Scott fan a chance to win a VIP experience to see her on July 10 at the Fox Theatre for her To Whom This May Concern Tour.

Enter below for a chance to win!

Tickets include:

One (1) reserved seat in a preferred location

A limited-edition Collector’s Box created exclusively for this tour*

A curated collection of keepsakes inspired by Jill’s music, poetry, and signature style*

Expedited VIP check-in with priority entry to the venue

Commemorative VIP laminate (provided at check-in)

Official tour sticker pack (provided at check-in)

Early access to official tour merchandise

Tickets are on sale now at FoxTheatre.org or Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/06/2026 12:00pm ET – 06/28/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win tickets to Chris Brown & Usher!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/08/26, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Two (2) ASE VIP Package tickets to see Jill Scott: To Whom This May Concern on July 10, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $410.90, based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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