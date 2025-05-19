Enter for a Summer at The Rock Experience

Stone Mountain Park

KISS 104.1 is giving you a chance to spend the day this Summer enjoying Stone Mountain Park’s family-friendly attractions and special live entertainment. Explore the ALL-NEW Lakeside Ziplines or explore the lake on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. See the Music Across America Drone & Light Show - featuring iconic music from around the country, vivid imagery, 250 drones, showstopping laser and flame effects, fireworks, and more!

Getaway with the family and stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain Park! Enter below for a chance to win:

Prize includes:

One (1) night double occupancy hotel accommodation (one (1) standard room only) at Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort.

Four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Summer at the Rock

Tickets are available to buy at StoneMountainPark.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/19/2025 5:00am ET – 06/01/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+ . To enter visit the Contests page at KISS104fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the Stone Mountain Christmas link and complete all of the required information. On or about June 5, 2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive: One (1) day, one (1) night stay a hotel at Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain Park, four (4) Stone Mountain Park. Subject to restrictions (ARV: $225.00; subject to change based on hotel prices). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

