Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam PLUS Pit Party Passes!

Monster Jam (ERIC STERN 847-404-8853)

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam at EchoPark Speedway on April 12 as well as four tickets to the Pit Party before the show!

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/25/2026 12:00pm ET – 04/05/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam PLUS Pit Party Passes!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/06/25, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. one (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: FOUR (4) tickets to Monster Jam at EchoPark Speedway on April 12 + FOUR (4) tickets to the Monster Jam Pit Party. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00, based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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