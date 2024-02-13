Enter for a chance win tickets to Old School Saturday!

Are you ready to hear The Soundtrack of Your LIFE? Enter below for a chance to win tickets to Old School Saturday on February 17, 2024 at the former Sheraton Atlanta Hotel (Downtown on Courtland) now called the Courtland Grand Hotel -- 165 Courtland Street, ATL. Tickets: oldschoolsaturday.com or 678.701.6114.

GADJ Team: @djpopo01 @djtronnyblaze @iknowdjlv

❤❤ Celebrate with us V-Day weekend!!!

❤❤ Celebrate LOVE with us!!!

❤❤Come be OUR Old School Valentine!!!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/13/2024 1:00pm - 2/16/2024 10:00am ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com. Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about February 16, Sponsor will select Six (6) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Six (6) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive five (5) tickets to Old School Saturday on February 17, 2024 at the Courtland Grand Hotel (ARV: Minimum of $125.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309..





©2024 Cox Media Group