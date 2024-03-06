Enter for a chance win tickets to Old School Saturday!

On the heels of releasing his ninth studio album INSANO, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor, and director Kid Cudi announced he’s going on a massive world tour across North America, UK, and Europe beginning summer 2024. Kid Kudi’s INSANO WORLD TOUR is coming to Gas South Arena on July 9, 2024 with special guest Pusha T and EARTHGANG! Register now for early access to tickets at insanotour.com.





Enter below for a chance to win tickets!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/6/2024 12:00pm - 3/24/2024 11:59PM ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com. Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about March 25, Sponsor will select five (5) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. five (5) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) tickets to Kid Kudi’s INSANO WORLD TOUR at Gas South Arena on July 9, 2024 with special guest Pusha T and EARTHGANG! (ARV: Minimum of $125.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309..





