Enter for a chance to win a one day get-away to see Jodeci!

Jodeci - Harrah's Casino 1080x1080

Hailed as “The Bad Boys of R&B,” Jodeci is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time, selling over 20 million records worldwide and earning three #1 albums on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart with their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits. Their run of classic albums—Forever My Lady (1991), Diary of a Mad Band(1993), and The Show, The After Party, The Hotel (1995)—produced multiple #1 singles including “Forever My Lady,” “Come & Talk To Me,” “Cry For You,” and “Freek’n You.” Reuniting in 2021 and touring with Charlie Wilson and New Edition in 2022, Jodeci continues their legacy by headlining the 2023 Jodeci Summer Block Party Tour alongside SWV and Dru Hill.

Enter below for a chance at a one night stay at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and two tickets to see Jodeci on Friday, May 29th.

Tickets and rooms can be purchased at Ceasars.com/harrahscasino.

Tickets to see Jodeci can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/20/26 - 5/3/26. Open to legal GA residents; 21+. To enter, complete entry form at Kiss104fm.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 FM App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: Kiss104fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 Peachtree St, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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