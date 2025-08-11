Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see Cirque du Soleil LUZIA

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surreal escape to an imaginary Mexico – a sumptuously vibrant world suspended between dreams and reality.

Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA journeys through a colorful tapestry of multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

Tickets for the November 6 - December 14 dates are on sale now!

Enter below for a chance to win four tickets on opening night (November 6).

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. On or about November 3, 2025, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One (1) Grand Prize: four (4) tickets to Cirque du Soleil on November 6, 2025 Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station. Sponsor: Cox Media Group Atlanta.

