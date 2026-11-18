ONE JOYOUS NIGHT

KISS 104.1 Presents One Joyous Night with 4x Grammy award winner, Hezekiah Walker and Friends on December 19, 2026 at Trilith Live!

Enter below for a chance to win the VIP Experience Tickets which features up close seating, a meet & greet with Hezekiah Walker.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

PRESENTED BY:



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/14/2026 8:00am ET – 12/06/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “One Joyous Night VIP” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 12/7/26, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents One Joyous Night with Hezekiah Walker and Friends on December 19, 2026 at Trilith Live, plus and opportunity for a meet and greet with Hezekiah Walker. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00, based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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