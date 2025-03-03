Enter for a chance to win FOUR tickets to Monster Jam

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with shows happening April 12 -13.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Start your day of fun at the Monster Jam® Pit Party and see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. Plus, this fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Activities vary by location. The Monster Jam Pit Party—where the fun begins.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/03/2024 5:00am ET – 3/23/25 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Monster Jam” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about March 24, 2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: four (4) of tickets to Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Date: TBD). (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group