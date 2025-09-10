Enter for a chance to win FOUR ticket, plus exclusive Disney on Ice Merchandise!

Disney on Ice 2025

There’s nothing more special than sharing Disney magic with loved ones. Whether it’s the first time you watched Toy Story, sang along to Let It Go, or cheered for your favorite Disney Princess, Disney On Ice is the perfect place to revisit cherished memories and create new ones together. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will take you on a journey through these unforgettable moments, powered by a Magical MousePad. Discover thrilling adventures from Zootopia, Inside Out 2, and the all-new Moana 2. Relive the timeless tales of Toy Story, Frozen, and Encanto, and the dazzling Disney Princesses. And hold on tight as Stitch grabs the Magical MousePad and shakes things up! Feel the excitement in an enchanted celebration close to home, only at Disney On Ice! *Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.

Enter below for a chance to win four tickets to Disney on Ice: Jump In! at the Gas South Arena on September 25, plus two gift bags with Disney on Ice Merchandise!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/01/2025 5:00am ET – 09/21/25 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for a chance to win a trip to the Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival! ” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 22, 2025, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. one (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice: Jump In! at the Gas South Arena on September 25, plus two gift bags with Disney on Ice merchandise. (ARV: $260.00, subject to change based on hotel prices) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

