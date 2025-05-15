Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see Maxwell: The Serenade Tour

Maxwell

We’re giving you more chances to win tickets to see Maxwell: The Serenade Tour with special guest KEM on October 3, 2025 at State Farm Arena. Enter below for a chance to win four tickets to the show!

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/15/2025 5:00am ET – 9/21/25 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Maxwell: Serenade Tour ” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 22, 2025, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. one (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: four (4) of tickets to Maxwell: The Serenade Tour with special guest KEM on October 3, 2025 at State Farm Arena (ARV: Minimum of $202.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

