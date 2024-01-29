Enter for a chance to see Jurassic World Live!

Jurassic World Live Tour, an action-packed, live arena show, is headed to Gas South Arena! This thrilling adventure will feature some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and the mighty T. rex! Jurassic World Live Tour playing February 23 - 25, 2024!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/29/2024 5:00Am ET – 2/11/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com. Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about January 29, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to see Jurassic World Live at Gas South Arena (ARV: Minimum of $339.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309..





