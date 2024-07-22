Dyron Has Your Next Chance to Win Tickets to See Anderson Paak!

Anderson .Paak announced his 2024 tour across the U.S. The tour celebrates Anderson’s GRAMMY-award nominated second studio album, Malibu, which was released January 15, 2016 to critical acclaim.

TICKETS: Tickets are available at LiveNation.com.

Listen all week to the Dyron Ducati show for a chance to win tickets to Anderson .Paak’s The Malibu Tour on October 13, 204 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/2024 - 7/26/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds 1 out 14. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Anderson .Paak’s The Malibu Tour on October 13, 204 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. (approx. retail value: $165.00 subject to change based on seating.). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

