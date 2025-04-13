Dyron Ducati is taking it back with tickets to see Ladies of the 80s

KSCS 2025

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Ladies of the 80s with Denis Williams, Regina Belle, Karyn White, and more on June 14, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/2025 -04/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Ladies of the 80s on June 14, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre. . (Minimum of approx. retail value: $170.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group