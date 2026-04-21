Dyron Ducati has your final chance to win Bruno Mars The Romantic Tour tickets!

Bruno Mars today announced The Romantic Tour, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017.
Joining Mars on April 26, 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is nine-time GRAMMY® award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. and Leon Thomas.
Listen all week to Dyron Ducati for a chance to win! Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Contest Line: (404) 741-0104
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/2026 - 04/24/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. (ARV: $363.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.
©2026 Cox Media Group