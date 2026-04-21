Dyron Ducati has your final chance to win Bruno Mars The Romantic Tour tickets!

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars today announced The Romantic Tour, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017.

Joining Mars on April 26, 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is nine-time GRAMMY® award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. and Leon Thomas.

Listen all week to Dyron Ducati for a chance to win! Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/2026 - 04/24/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. (ARV: $363.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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