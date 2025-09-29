Dyron Ducati has your chances to win tickets to Covenant

Covenant

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Covenant at Alliance Theater: Hertz Stage on October 18.

Tickets on sale at AllianceTheater.org

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/29/2025 - 10/03/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Covenant at Alliance Theater: Hertz Stage on October 18. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

