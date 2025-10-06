Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to the Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival!

Stone Mountain Park

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win 4 one-day tickets to Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival Play by Day, Glow by Night!

See the ALL-NEW glowing nighttime parade featuring glow-in-the-dark floats, your favorite storybook characters, a dance party, and a fireworks finale! Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival Play by Day, Glow by Night is open Friday through Sunday, September 13th through November 2nd!

Book your stay or buy tickets now at StoneMountainPark.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/06/2025 - 10/10/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) one-day tickets to Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival Play by Day, Glow by Night. (ARV: $160.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group