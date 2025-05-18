Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see Mark Curry

Mark Curry

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win two tickets to Mark Curry at City Winery on June 7, 2025.

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/19/2025 - 05/23/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Mark Curry at City Winery on June 7, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: 70.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group