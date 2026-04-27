Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher

Chris Brown & Usher

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win two tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 7th!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Monday, April 27 at 12pm

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026 - 05/01/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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