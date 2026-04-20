Dyron Ducati has your chance to see Teddy Swims 





Teddy Swims

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see Teddy Swims live on The UGLY Tour at State Farm Arena on October 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets On Sale Now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/20/26 - 4/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Teddy Swims live on The UGLY Tour at State Farm Arena on October 20, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

©2026 Cox Media Group