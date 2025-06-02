Dyron Ducati has your chance to see the R&B Legends Live

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win two tickets to R&B Legends Live with Surface and Force MDs at the City of Lithonia Amphitheater on June 5, 2025.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/3/2025 - 06/5/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to R&B Legends Live with Surface and Force MDs at the City of Lithonia Amphitheater on June 5, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: 70.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

