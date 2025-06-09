Dyron Ducati has your chance to see The Lost Son Stage Play

The Lost Son

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win two tickets to THE LOST SON—a powerful new stage play written and created by celebrated playwright Sheron Weston. This inspirational production takes the stage on Saturday, June 21st for two captivating performances at the Hope Theatreplex (House of Hope Atlanta).

SYNOPSIS:

John, the youngest son, never imagined that his journey of self-discovery would be shaped through the lives of others. Caught in the turmoil of a lavish but destructive lifestyle and the shadow of a jealous brother, he embarks on a profound quest for redemption. Salvation comes not in triumph, but in the humbling moments that bring him to his knees, guiding him back to the unwavering love of his Father.

Matinee at 3:00 PM: Click for Tickets

Evening at 7:00 PM: Click for Ticket

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/9/2025 - 06/13/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Lost Son Stage Play on June 21, 2025 at House of Hope Atlanta. (Minimum approx. retail value: 108.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group