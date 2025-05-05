Dyron Ducati has your a chance to see Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Ain't Too Proud - The Temptations

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” Ain’t Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

Listen to the Dyron Ducati show for a chance to win two tickets to the June 6, 2025 show at the Fox Theater!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/05/2025 -05/09//2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. two (2) of tickets to Ain’t Too Proud - Life and Time of The Temptations on June 6, 2025 at Fox Theater (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

