Dyron Ducati has your chance to see the advance screening of Crime 101

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices - and the realization that there’s no turning back.

Listen for a chance to win tickets to see the advance screening of Crime 101 at Regal Atlantic Station on February 10 at 7PM.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/04/2026 - 02/06/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) passes to see Crime 101 on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at Regal Atlantic Station . (approx. retail value: $35.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

