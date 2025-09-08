Dyron Ducati has your chance at PJ Morton’s Make An Impact tickets!

On Saturday, September 13th, 2025, 5x GRAMMY®-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer PJ Morton joins forces with KJ’s Hope Foundation for a very special benefit concert. In honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month at the Tabernacle.

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win tickets to see PJ Morton on September 13, 2025 at the Tabernacle. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/2025 - 09/12/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to PJ Morton on September 13, 2025 at the Tabernacle. (Minimum approx. retail value: $162.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!