Dyron Ducati has your chance at PJ Morton’s Make An Impact tickets!

On Saturday, September 13th, 2025, 5x GRAMMY®-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer PJ Morton joins forces with KJ’s Hope Foundation for a very special benefit concert. In honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month at the Tabernacle.

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win tickets to see PJ Morton on September 13, 2025 at the Tabernacle. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/2025 - 09/12/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to PJ Morton on September 13, 2025 at the Tabernacle. (Minimum approx. retail value: $162.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

