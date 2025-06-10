Dyron Ducati has your chance to celebrate with the Atlanta Braves!

Atlanta Braves

Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets on June 18, 2025 at Truist Park.

Tickets are on sale now at MLB.com/Braves.

Usher Bobblehead Giveaway

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive an Usher Bobblehead to honor the Atlanta icon featuring the iconic “Peace Up, A-Town” hand-gesture which has been adopted into the Braves’ culture this season for celebrations.

Fans can enjoy live music with a DJ playing Usher’s greatest hits in The Battery Atlanta and the ‘Coming Home Diner’ food truck, whose name pays homage to Usher’s first release as an independent artist. The food truck will feature specialty food items inspired by hit songs from his albums and is located in The Battery Atlanta Plaza outside of First Base Gate.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/10/2025 - 06/13/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets on June 18, 2025 at Truist Park. (Minimum approx. retail value: 108.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group