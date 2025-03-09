Dyron Ducati has more magical gifts to give you!

Walt Disney World 2025

This week, not only is Dyron Ducati giving you updates, tips, and recaps from the most magical place on earth, but he’s giving you a chance to win a $100 Walt Disney World gift card to help you enjoy your stay!

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/10/2025 - 03/14/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) $100 Walt Disney World gift card. (approx. retail value: $100.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!