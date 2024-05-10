More Chances to See Tamar Braxton and Silk Are Happening

Tamar Braxton

Tuesday through Friday of this week, Dyron Ducati has your final chances to win tickets to KISS 104.1 Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of R&B with Tamar Braxton and Silk on May 26, 2024 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

All concerts are at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126) and tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and food/drinks are welcome.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/14/2024 - 5/17/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of R&B with Tamar Braxton and Silk on May 26, 2024 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $115.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.



