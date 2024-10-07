Don’t miss your final chance to see the Living Legend Stevie Wonder perform LIVE!

Listen all week, to the KISS 104.1 Morning Show (6a-10a) with Toni Moore for a chance to win tickets to see Stevie Wonder on October 19, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Stevie Wonder will be playing select dates in October, at the height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture, in a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” The 25-time GRAMMY winner – whose other accolades include an Academy Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom among countless other honors – will do ten performances across the nation this October.

As a special thank you, Stevie Wonder will be offering a designated amount of complimentary tickets to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.

The performances, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” are produced by Wonder Productions and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch, begin Tuesday, October 8 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before concluding Wednesday, October 30 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/7/2024 - 10/11/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Stevie Wonder on October 19, 2024 at State Farm Arena.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $90.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

